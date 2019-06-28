Mens Shed in Borris-Ossory to mark busy first year

The first AGM of Borris in Ossory Men's Shed is set to mark a busy and historic year for the south Laois group.

All members and prospective members are welcome to what the group says will be an opportunity to look back over the last year and to make plans for the coming year.

The success of the Men's Shed depends greatly on the members and support from the surrounding area.

The event takes place on Tuesday, July 9 at 8 pm in the Men's Shed premises at the former convent building in Borris.