Laois community groups graduate with skills in helping those with in hearing loss
At the presentation of Irish Sign Language Certificates in Portlaoise, were:Irene Redmond, Jo Hickey( ISL Midlands Tutor), Suzanne O'Connor, Fiona Mc Dermott and Ludwina Sawer. Pic: Michael Scully
Laois Public Participation Network was delighted to be in a position to offer ten individuals from ten different member organisations the opportunity to learn Basic Irish Sign Language with Midlands ISL.
This course was suited to complete beginners and to those with no previous knowledge of Irish Sign Language.
The course gave a concise overview of ISL, basic signs and instructions.
It also taught some basic strategies that those with hearing can use when communicating with deaf of hard of hearing people in a respectful and effective way.
