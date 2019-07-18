Can you help Laois Heritage Society with a '100 facts of Laois' book?

Laois Heritage Society is putting together an exciting new book that will outline 100 facts of Co Laois.

The aim of the book is to promote some of the little-known facts in Laois in terms of history and personalities associated with Laois over the years and centuries.

Laois Heritage Society is asking the public to suggest topics or subjects which they believe would be worthy of a mention in the book.

The society gave the following three examples as possible suggestions:

1. William Dargan 19th Century Railway Engineer, Ballyhide Co. Laois

2. St. Fintan of Clonenagh

3. Bartholomew Mosse Surgeon, Dysart Co. Laois

Now they want to hear from you. Submissions can be made to laoisheritagesociety@gmail.com

Once submissions are made, the committee will review them and be in touch. When published each article will be credited to the member who submitted for the book.

READ MORE LEINSTER EXPRESS NEWS HERE.