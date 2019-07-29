Laois mattress amnesty returns with old couches thrown in

Laois County Council is expanding its Mattress Amnesty scheme to accepting old suites of furniture.

The amnesty by Laois County Council accepts old mattresses free of charge to reduce dumping in the countryside.

Over a fortnight last summer, 822 old mattresses were dropped off by householders at four collection points in Laois. People brought them in trailers, horse boxes, even squashed into cars.

This year unwanted old couches and armchairs will also be taken.

Orla Barrett is the senior engineer council section that deals with litter.

“We don’t expect as many mattresses as last year, but we are expecting the motherload of suites of furniture,” she said.

The scheme runs from August 3 to 10 at Portlaoise landfill in Kyletalesha. It is open from 8am to 3.30pm Monday to Friday excluding Bank Holiday Monday, and open on Saturdays from 8am to 1pm.

One collection day will be held at Pedigree Corner on Saturday August 10 from 10am to 3pm. A final day takes place at the former Brand Central shopping centre in Rathdowney on Saturday August 24, from 10am to 3pm.

The scheme expanded after to extra government funding was granted. Last year €10,000 was granted for the amnesty. This year the section was given €90,000 to fund five anti-dumping projects.

The four other projects include an Autumn Litter Blitz, targeting of dumping in housing estates, a campaign on proper bin collections including brown bins, and enforcement to stop ‘man with a van’ illegal refuse collectors.

Laois CEO John Mulholland announced the funding at the June council meeting and congratulated Portlaoise, now rated the fourth cleanest town in Ireland by IBAL.

“It is a great accolade,” he said.

The normal fee is €15 for a single and €20 for a double. Suites are charged by weight at the landfill. The scheme is for domestic customers only and is limited to five mattresses per customer. Items must be dry.