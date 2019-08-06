Laois woman at the heart of community thrilled with 'huge honour' of winning local award

The community in Durrow is working hard today to clear away marquees after the ‘magical’ Scarecrow Festival and one of the main women on the job is thrilled to have received an award for her many local efforts.

Noeleen Dunphy is the Vice-Chairperson of the Durrow Development Forum and was ‘speechless’ when she was presented with the Durrow Development Forum Community Endeavor Award.

She said the forum doesn’t usually select people who are on the committee but this year the decision was made to acknowledge her work which she said was ‘emotional’ and ‘amazing’.

“It is an amazing feeling and it is a huge honour, I was speechless. The community here is like a big family and to look down and see the sea of hi-vis jackets and to get that recognition.

“The scarecrow festival was absolutely magical there was a huge crowd here. It was great to look around and see so many happy people and the whole community was behind it. All we have to do is send a text around and 20 or 30 people will show up and get on board. It is a small community where everyone knows everyone,” she said.

Noeleen was presented with a cup for her effort and plans to have a cup of tea this evening with a neighbour who is celebrating her 94th birthday to mark the occasion.

Noeleen is involved with the forum, looks after the Leafy Loop walk, visits elderly neighbours, the Durrow Scarecrow Festival, the St Patrick’s Day events and many more community initiatives.

The Durrow Development Forum Facebook page shared the following status and video of Noeleen receiving her award.

“Absolutely huge congratulations to Noeleen Dunphy on being presented with this year’s Durrow Development Forum Community Endeavor Award.

“She is Vice Chairperson of DDF, responsible for the maintenance and facilitates walks on the Leafy Loop Walk, visits the elderly and she is always first and last on site at the Durrow Scarecrow Festival.

“This is just a small amount of what she does in our community. Noeleen is a rock in our village, always the first to volunteer and has alway declined to be recognized for what she does saying that she does it because she loves Durrow.

“There was great secrecy in this presentation and it was more than well deserved!”

Durrow Scarecrow Festival announces its All Ireland winner.

NEWS: Fresh cold case probe into murder of Laois mother whose body was found 25 years ago