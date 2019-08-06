Laois mattress and couch rubbish collection getting huge response

The Laois mattress amnesty has bounced back this year with old couches also being accepted for free, with a huge takeup from the public on day one.

The amnesty, where Laois County Council waives the usual landfill fees for taking in old mattresses and couches, began last Saturday August 3, and the photos posted online by the local authority prove its success so far.

The council reported on the morning that 70 mattresses were dropped off within four hours of the initiative starting.

Some people complained that they were asked to pay €4 to enter the recycling centre. However the organisers say there is no charge.

"If you are just bringing a couch or mattress they are free and you do not need to pay entry just ask for assistance. If you have other recycling to dispose of eg plastics and cardboard the normal €4 entry applies," Laois County Council has stated.

The week of free acceptance of the items continues until Saturday August 10, at Kyletalesha Landfill, on the Portlaoise to Mountmellick road. The eircode to find it is R32 RD45.

The Landfill is open Monday to Friday from 8 am to 3.30 pm, and from 8am to 1pm on Saturday.

One day collections will held at Rathdowney Brand Central carpark on Saturday August 10 from 10am to 3pm and at Pedigree corner carpark on Saturday August 24 also from 10am to 3pm.

The mattresses will be recycled. The usual fee is €15 for a single, €20 for a double and suites are normally charged by weight. The project aims to avert illegal dumping.

The council say that the offer is for householders only, not businesses. Furniture must be dry and there is a limit of 5 mattresses per household.