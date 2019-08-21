Laois community tractor and truck run raises huge funds for local cause

The Fisherstown Tractor and Truck Run proved to be another hugely successful event again this year raising over €26,000 for Laois Hospice.

The committee has said it would like to thank all involved for their generosity and support in raising a grand total of €26,510 for Laois Hospice at this year's event in July. They said they were overwhelmed at the very large attendance.

Over the last 10 years, the committee has raised over €100,000 for cancer charities.

The organisers would like to thank the following people:

"The O’Halloran Family – proprietors of The Final Furlong Pub for the use of their premises.

"Mary Delaney and Irene Murray (Laois Hospice) for their help and support

"Local Land Owners, sponsors, Tractor and Truck owners, ticket and sponsorship card buyers. Businesses who donated prizes for the raffle.

"Garda Siochana for traffic management.

"People who provided entertainment on the day- all appreciated," the committee said.

