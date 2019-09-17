Time for a coffee in aid of Laois Hospice cancer care

One of the biggest annual fundraisers for Laois Hospice is fast approaching.

The Laois Hospice coffee morning will take place this Thursday, September 19.

It is part of Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning, sponsored by Bewley’s who for almost 30 years have provided free coffee and tea for event hosts.

Laois Hospice member Mary Delaney is asking people to hold a coffee morning or evening on the day, either in their homes or in their workplaces.

“This is one of our main fundraisers so that we can provide our homecare service to people requiring it who are unfortunately at the end of their lives,” she said.

“We rely on the community to maintain and expand our service. Unfortunately the numbers of people being diagnosed with cancer in Laois is increasing all the time,” she said.

She outlined the work done by Laois Hospice.

“Our main focus is on homecare, including social workers, occupational therapy and night nursing to facilitate families to care for their loved ones at home, giving care and dignity to families at patients at the end of life,” she said.

“We provide about €250,000 of care through the HSE every year. We fund a Staying Well at Home programme through the Cuisle Centre and we support cases of exceptional hardship,” Ms Delaney said.

The annual day raises about €10,000 to €12,000 each year for Laois Hospice she said.

“It also brings communities together, a lot of people hold them in their homes every year, and it creates a feel-good factor in workplaces. Importantly it raises awareness of cancer and the demand on our services which is increasing as the population rises,” she said.

All the money collected in Laois is spent on hospice services to the people of Laois.

“We are just so thankful for everything people do to support our service. We are also very keen to say that Laois Hospice is 100% volunteer organisation. There are no expenses and no salaries paid,” she said.

If you would like to be a host please contact Mary Delaney, Laois Hospice on 086 8157280 for your supply of coffee.