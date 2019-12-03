A special Christmas moment for sick little Laois boy
Joshua Fitzpatrick from Mountrath turning on the Christmas lights with rugby star Rob Kearney and Santa at Our Lady's Children's Hospital Crumlin.
A little Laois boy has helped Ireland Rugby star Rob Kearney turn on the Christmas lights in Our Lady's Children's Hospital.
Joshua Fitzpatrick, 6, from Mountrath had his second heart operation in Crumlin recently.
He was chosen for the honour of turning on the Christmas lights in the hospital with Rob Kearney last Friday November 29.
His proud mother Noelle sent in this lovely photo of Joshua to the Leinster Express.
Best wishes for your continued recovery Joshua!
