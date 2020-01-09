New farming fundraiser to help build Midlands Hospice

A Midlands Lions Club is calling on farmers in Laois, Offaly, Longford and Westmeath to rear animals to help fund the building of a hospice for the region.

Tullamore Lions Club is launching a Hooves 4 Hospice fundraiser on January 16 in the Greville Arms Hotel in Mullingar.

Their innovative plan is to recruit a large number of farmers to rear animals, purchased by the Lions Club, for 12 to 18 months. They will then be sold on at mart with any profits going towards the hospice fundraising effort.

The Midlands region of Laois, Offaly, Longford and Westmeath is the only region in the country without a level 3 hospice which is a facility specially designed for end-of-life care.

The HSE has decided that the most suitable location for such a hospice in the Midlands is Tullamore owing to its central location. Services that can be delivered locally will be provided at satellite units in Athlone, Mullingar, Longford and Portlaoise.

The Offaly Hospice Foundation has committed €500,000 towards the project but Tullamore Lions Club is willing to take a leading role in fundraising the remainder. They have committed €25,000 initially with matching funding of €25,000 secured from the Irish Hospice Foundation.

Laois Hospice Foundation has also given a commitment for €500,000 to the Midlands Hospice, but only if the HSE allows it to build its own small hospice at Portlaoise Hospital as well.

The launch of Hooves 4 Hospice takes place on January 16 at the Greville Arms Hotel in Mullingar. Find out more HERE.