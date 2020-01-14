Operation Transformation walks for Laois this weekend

Thousands of people all over Ireland are about to get out walking again for the annual Operation Transformation 5k walk on Saturday morning January 18 at 11am.

In Laois there are 12 walks all organised by Laois Sports Partnership, headed by the leading walk in beautiful Emo Court and Parklands.

The walk starts from Emo Community Centre and it will be led by Operation Transformation's Dr Sumi Dunne from Portarlington (below). Joining her is Claire Beakhurst, one of the leaders who was forced to pull out of the television show for medical reasons but is still on her own journey to fitness.

This family friendly 5km walk is hugely popular, with hundreds of walkers taking part annually.

Zumba Laois will energise and loosen up the muscles with a warm up for all the walkers before setting off to explore the beauty of Emo Court and Parklands.

The walkers will take the path beside the GAA field and proceed up the road to Emo Court, turning right to enter and enjoy views of the newly restored mile-long Wellingtonia Avenue.

Beyond the house walkers can explore and enjoy the mature and picturesque grounds.

There will be Operation Transformation signs along the route with walk leaders, to ensure the family friendly looped walk will be a nice time to switch off, enjoy the surroundings and then return to the community centre for a chat and light refreshments.

Laois Sports Partnership is delighted to be supporting another 11 community and walking groups throughout Laois to lead out their OT walks in their own towns and parishes.

Walks will take place in Rosenallis, Portarlington, Kilcavan, Kilcotton, The Swan, Rathdowney, Stradbally/ Ballykilcavan, Mountmellick, Shanahoe, Cullohill and Mountrath.

All walks are free of charge and participants can register on the day. The event is part of a national initiative to promote the message that walking is a fun way for people to get active and healthier.

Laois Sports Partnership manager is Caroline Myers.

“Laois LSP is delighted to be hosting the OT walks again in 2020. We are particularly excited to be partnered this year by 11 clubs, communities and walking groups, giving more people than ever the opportunity to join in,” she said.

Full details of all of the walks are on the Laois Sports Partnership website and facebook page.

Terrain and distances will vary depending on the walk location, so there will be a walk suitable for everyone, regardless of ability.

The nationwide event is in conjunction with Sport Ireland and Laois Sports Partnerships.