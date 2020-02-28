'Raised by the Village' star Jamie to lead Laois St Patrick's Day parade

Clonaslee in Laois has bestowed a lovely honour on its adopted son, Dublin boy Jamie Lee who starred in the RTE show Raised By The Village last summer.

"We are delighted to announce our special guest Grand Marshall Jamie Lee from RTE’s ‘Raised by the Village’," the organisers of the village's St Patrick's Day parade have stated this week.

The parade is on Sunday March 15 at 12 noon sharp and organisers say it is not be missed with prizes for the best floats, including Best Dressed Dog, and fun for all the family.

Jamie Lee Mannion, 16, from inner city Dublin spent a week with the Cusack Keely farming family of Noeleen, Mark and their children Matthew, Ellen, Harriet and Freia last summer.

The show aimed to give inner city children who are heading for trouble because of their tough neighbourhood, a taste of gentler rural community life. It was a huge success for Jamie Lee who threw himself into farming and community life.

He has since returned to stay with them for Halloween and Christmas holidays.

Any local organisations or interested clubs wishing to put in a float into Clonaslee Parade can contact Brendan on 087-967-5054 or Ronan on 085-148-2296. Floats assembling at Community Centre from 11 am. There is no entry fee to enter a float. Each club or school can make up their float on any theme of their choice.