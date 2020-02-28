Massive tractor and truck run in aid of Mountmellick school

A big convoy of up to 100 tractors and 50 trucks will travel from Ballyfin to Mountmellick on Sunday afternoon March 1.

The spectacle sets off from the Deadman's pub in Ballyfin at 2.30pm, looping through Mountmellick town and back for a monster auction and live music in the pub.

It is all in aid of the small Church of Ireland primary school St Paul's NS in Irishtown, Mountmellick.

The school teaches children from across their parish which takes in Mountmellick Ballyfin and Emo.

It is organised by parent Ben Mahon and supported by the board of management.

Ben's son little Ben is in senior infants.

“We hope for 100 tractors new and vintage and 50 trucks. We have the support of WR Shaw and EV Condells and we'd love to get a big crowd out watching and coming to the auction, the more the merrier,” he said.

The auction is at 5pm, with refreshments for all the participants followed by live music by Laois singer songwriter James O'Connor.

Serena Senior is principal of the two teacher school.

“We are thrilled at Ben's initiative, it's the first time for the school to hold a tractor run. The money raised will all go towards replenishing school funds as the grants we get don't meet our daily expenses,” she explained.

“So many parents have come on board to support it, it's great to see the whole community coming together,” she said.

Registration is from 2pm.

Enter fee €20, contact Ben on 085 1289185 for details.