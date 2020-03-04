Champion Laois dog Georgie to compete in Crufts

A talented little Laois dog and his owner are on the way to the Crufts Dog Show in the UK to try scoop a top prize.

Georgie the toy poodle is trained by his loving owner Becky Mullally, 15, from Portarlington.

He has qualified for the semi-final of the prestigious dog show after winning the quarter final in Belfast recently to win the title of Young Kennel Club Agility Dog of the Year.

If Georgie aged two and a half makes it through to the final he will be a television star to boot as the Crufts final is broadcast live by Channel 4 and More 4.

Coláiste Iosagáin Junior Cert student Becky told the Leinster Express what is so special about her pet.

"He is really energetic and eager to please, he wants to do his best," she said.

She trains him in the garden at home and it is her first dog to train. Georgie does jumps, tunnels, A frames and dog walks. He has been competing for about a year. Becky caught the agility bug after her mother Elaine brought her to Crufts for her confirmation treat.

"I saw the agility dogs and I said I need to do that, so my parents got me Georgie who came from Athlone. I did have a dog before that who I taught tricks to like sitting and speaking," explained Becky.

She and Georgie also go for professional coaching every week to Liam O'Brien in Castledermot.

Her parents Elaine and Aidan and sister Rachel will all join her in support at the NEC in Birmingham for the show. Also going are their neighbours photographer Michael Scully and his wife Mai.

"I'm a bit nervous now but I'm more excited to see how we get on," said Becky.

She even has a personalised hoody so we can all spot her on the telly. Best of luck Georgie and Becky!