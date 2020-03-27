Join #DigitalDaffodilDay in Laois online today

Cancellation of the Irish Cancer Society's national Daffodil Day will have a devastating effect on the society's resources.

The event had been due to take place today Friday, March 27 with events such as coffee mornings and workplace sales of daffodils having to be cancelled because of Covid-19.

Volunteers in Mountmellick are still taking donations, and merchandise is available and donations accepted. Contact Mary Donoher 057 8624758 or 087 7814754 or Bridie Parkinson 086 2065720.

Also people all over the country are hosting virtual coffee mornings and coming up with other creative ideas to support a digital Daffodil Day.

Money raised will help the society provide cancer patients and their families with practical, emotional and financial support, as well contributing to vital cancer research.

To host a virtual coffee morning, simply choose a date and time and let all your friends and family know. Depending on available technology, you could link up by video or simply share photos or short video clips.

People could if they so wish, share stories of how the Irish Cancer Society has been there for them to highlight the often unseen work of the charity.

The solidarity element of this type of event is not to be underestimated. The daffodil has become a quiet but effective symbol of support and hope for those affected by cancer. Your virtual coffee morning could give a much-needed lift to a cancer patient who may be feeling alone and frightened as a result of Covid-19.

Whether it is part of a virtual coffee morning, or an individual donation people can text DAFFODIL to 50300 to give €4. Alternatively, they can make a donation through the Irish Cancer Society's website cancer.ie where they will also find advice regarding Covid-19 for current and former cancer patients and their families.