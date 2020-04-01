Laois mother to shave head in memory of neighbour for Irish Cancer Society

A Laois mother of two will have her head shaved this week to raise money for the Irish Cancer Society.

Noelle Hallissey from Kiln Lane in Mountrath, is bravely going bald this Friday night, in memory of her best friend's beloved mother Kathleen McDonald who died from cancer recently.

Noelle will go under the razor wielded by her husband, on live video in her front garden on her Facebook page so that everyone can watch safely in their homes.

She set a target six days ago on her Facebook fundraiser of €500 but already it has hit almost €3,000 donated by family, friends and neighbours.

"It's very overwhelming, there's been a few tears," said Noelle, who is carefully noting donations in updates on her Facebook page.

She explained to the Leinster Express how special Kathleen was to her.

"She is the mother of one of my best friends, Ellen Carthy and Ellen was her carer. She was always very good to my kids, they would just go into her house a few doors away and sit colouring with her. She was like another nanny to them. She battled cancer for eight years, first breast cancer and then skin cancer. She lost her battle on March 3. Her month's mind mass should have been this Friday April 3 so we are doing the shave that day," Noelle said.

Her children Natasha, 10, and Alfie, 5, even donated their pocketmoney to the fundraiser.

"They did a banner in her memory, they were mad about her," Noelle said.

She is brave about shaving off her hair.

"I've often had short hair and I shaved my hair as a teenager so it doesn't bother me," she said.

"It is for a good cause. The Irish Cancer Society was very good to Kathleen, they paid for lifts to her appointments, and for her wigs. Cancer touches every one of our lives. Three mothers of my friends have died in the last three years, it's rampant," she said.

Daffodil Day is the biggest annual fundraiser for the Irish Cancer Society but due to Covid-19 pandemic it had to be cancelled so the charity is very grateful to Noelle.

"Thank you so much Noelle for choosing to help the lives of those affected by cancer, in memory of Kathleen.

"As you may know, we have had to cancel Daffodil Day 2020 street sales and events given the risk posed by the coronavirus. We are overwhelmed with the support we have received in response to this tough decision and we are so grateful for your incredible support. Because of you and the generosity of those who donated to your fundraiser, we can focus all our efforts now on providing cancer patients and their families with the information, advice and support they need at this time by calling 1800 200 700 or visiting cancer.ie Thank you!," they said.

Her friend Patrice Dunne had contacted the Leinster Express to spread the word on Noelle's good deed.

She describes Noelle as "an amazing, kind hearted, loving caring woman, a person with great attributes, a person we need more off with every thing that is going on."

"Noelle is amazing her personality is contagious, she would put the brightest smile on your face in the darkest of days," Patrice said.

Noelle's fundraiser is called Raising Money in Kathleen's memory. See it here to donate.

The live video will be on Noelle's page but will be made available only to people who donate and then make a friend request.