Send your Laois grandparents a special message during Covid-19 lockdown

Sneaky treats, hugs and tickles. It’s the simplest of pleasures that bond grandparents with their grandchildren.

And with most of the country’s over-70s cocooning in response to the coronavirus pandemic, they are missing their little companions dearly.

With that in mind the Leinster Express sent a call-out to all Laois parents to send in photos and messages from their little ones to their grandparents for us to publish in the paper and online.

Well you responded in droves and we have been running pages and pages of sweet photos, like the one above to grandparents Paddy and Lorraine Ramsbottom from Tom and Dan.

"To Granny and Grandad We miss you so so much. We are enjoying our daily videocalls at the moment but we can’t wait to get back over to you both for lots of divilment. Stay safe love always Tom and Dan. Missing you both very much, can't wait to give you both big hugs," they said.

