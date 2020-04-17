Laois village makes generous donation to down syndrome group

The Laois village of Camross has raised an astounding amount of money for the Laois branch of Down Syndrome Ireland in the past year.

Their latest fundraiser was a Camross Truck and Tractor Run. It raised €9,000, bringing it to a total of €30,000 raised in just over one year.

In early 2020 a cheque was presented to the charity in Bergins pub by the Camross Truck and Tractor Run committee.

The Down Syndrome Ireland Laois Branch is saving to build a ‘Field of Dreams’ training and employment centre of excellence, with a site already secured in Abbeyleix.

Committee members include Pauline Bergin from Bergin’s pub and David Braden.

Michael Gorman is the current chairman of the branch.

“We would like to thank all the truckers and tractor owners who turned out in their droves to support our Laois Field of Dreams project. We want to thank in particular Barry Cuddy for leading this fundraiser.

“In a little over twelve months, the Camross Truck Run last year and the year before has raised €16,000.

“Also the Camross Van Run led by Ger Hogan and his committee, which entailed a Hurling Tournament, 5K Walk, and a host of other events, raised €14,000 for our Laois Field of Dreams, bringing the overall total raised by the Camross community to €30,000.00 in a little over a year.

“This will make such an enormous difference to the everyday lives of our adults in the county of Laois,” Mr Dowling said.

The branch has haltedactivities during the Covid-19 emergency but still supply virtual Occupational and Speech and Language and Play therapies through Sensational Kids Therapist Company at the same cost as normal to the branch.

“We feel it is critical that these supports are continued. It is a worrying time but we are keeping in touch on the phone and on Facebook with all our members to help keep them occupied,” he said.

The branch recently held their AGM. The outgoing chair and now vice chair is Margeret Miron, Sec Amy Lawlor, Vice secretary Myra Drennan, Treasurer Karen Walsh, Vice Treasurer Michael Greene. Committee:K Maher, A Dowling, J Whelan, A Whelan.