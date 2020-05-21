Send your Laois grandparents a special message during Covid-19

Sneaky treats, hugs and tickles. It’s the simplest of pleasures that bond grandparents with their grandchildren.

And with most of the country’s over-70s still advised to cocoon during Phase I of the relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions, they are still missing their little companions dearly.

Last month the Leinster Express launched a call-out to all Laois parents to send in photos and messages from their little ones to their grandparents which we publish in the paper and online.

They can be photos taken during the lockdown, or in happier times with their grandparents before social distancing began.

Send your messages and photos now to pictures@leinsterexpress.ie , with names and general area where they are from and we will publish them in the Leinster Express paper over the coming weeks.