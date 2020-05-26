Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick sends birthday greeting to his Laois mammy

The Supervet Professor Noel Fitzpatrick has sent a cute birthday greeting to his Laois mother who turns 91 this week.

The Channel 4 television star and revolutionary veterinary surgeon grew up on a family farm in Ballyfin.

On Monday, May 25 he sent a tweet to wish his mother Rita a "happy lockdown birthday" as she cocoons safely from Covid-19.

"Happy Lockdown Birthday Mammy. Sending you the biggest hug you can imagine to celebrate your 91st xx"