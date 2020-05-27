Kindhearted café refuses money for treats to Laois couple in cocoon

A café in a small Laois town are deserving of recognition for an act of kindness during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Leinster Express got a request recently from a UK resident to highlight the kindness of Sinéad in the Cosy Café in Mountrath.

Louise Marshall lives in Kent and her parents Joseph and Elizabeth Leppla live in the Pike of Rushall in Mountrath.

"I was upset that I couldn’t drop off any food parcels to my parents with being so far away so I took to looking into local businesses in the area to see if I could order some local produce to be delivered.

"I stumbled across The Cosy Cafe & Bakery in Mountrath and sent them an email to see if they had any hampers for sale. The lovely owner Sinead emailed me straight back and insisted on making it a mission to get something to my parents on my behalf. Sinead was keen to find out what cakes they would like and as my dad has a massive sweet tooth I told her anything would be amazing.

"Sinead refused any payment from me stating this was her act of kindness. What an absolutely amazing thing to do for someone you’ve never even met. I was bowled over with this and cannot wait to go over and visit this amazing woman and cafe when we’re allowed to," Louise said.

Sinead duly delivered a package to their front door that was full of tasty sweet treats.

"Needless to say my parents were absolutely chuffed with their delivery that Sinead placed outside their house. She has a huge heart," Louise said.

Well done the Cosy Café!