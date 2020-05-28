Costume designer behind Sew Scrubs for Ireland thanks Laois for support

The Irish costume designer who instigated a huge national project to sew scrubs for hospital staff, has thanked Laois volunteers for coming on board to help.

Sinead Lawlor from Dublin normally is supervising glamorous costume designs for operas, dance and stage performances.

She decided to try and address the shortage of hospital uniforms nationally after she found herself out of work in March due to the impact of Covid-19.

Sinead launched a Gofundme account in March called Sew Scrubs for Ireland, which has raised over €12,000 towards the cost of materials and postage.

She enlisted volunteer costume makers and tailors to create packs of material and a leaflet, and contacted the ICA to in turn enlist branches in every county to get local sewers making up the scrubs for local hospitals.

“I approached the ICA with the idea as it is a great organisation with many skilled sewers,” she said.

Laois ICA were among the federations who in turn got enlisting local sewers, and the first fruits of their labour, 43 sets of top quality washable scrubs were delivered to Portlaoise hospitals recently, with Laois Civil Defence providing the vital transport links (image below).

“It is so great to start with an idea, and know that so many people have taken it on board,” Sinead said.

“I personally packed the kits for Laois sewers in my front room and Laois Civil Defence kindly collected them from me,” she said.

Sinead has her own link to Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

“My cousin’s daughter is the Director of Midwifery, Maureen Reddy,” she said.

There are scrubs now made up in almost every county in Ireland thanks to her initiative.

“It has reached from Kerry to Donegal, and it’s all down to volunteers. The ICA were amazingly supportive. There are between 500 and 600 made and donated already. Another 1,400 to 1,500 have been cut ready to make up. There may be more as more people take on projects and fundraising themselves locally,” she said.

The hospital quality scrubs can be machine washed at up to 60 degrees.



The gofundme page is here.