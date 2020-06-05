Laois town's Maypole project to gather Covid -19 memories

The Laois organisers of a new project gathering local experiences of life during the Covid-19 pandemic wants everyone to get involved.

Laois Libraries has joined in with Yarn Bombing Mountmellick to back their Maypole Project.

The craft group came up with the idea of taking a snapshot of life and preserving it for posterity.

They created an actual yarn Maypole in the town, inspired by one of their members whose German hometown always put up a Maypole.

There will now be a digital record of local experiences created for people to view in libraries into the future.

“All people of all ages are invited to record their experiences of Covid-19 in any form they wish and this will provide a snapshot of time for future generations to view,” Yarn Bombing Mountmellick say.

“We want you, your children, parents, colleagues and friends to write down your experiences of this time. You can record your reflections, your apprehensions, your musings, your anxieties- whatever.

“It could take the form of a note to those people you miss, a photograph, a description of the things you have done during lockdown- anything at all that reflects this time as you see it.

“When all of this is done, we plan to have a small book printed which will go on display in Mountmellick Library and eventually form part of their collection. If you want your piece to remain anonymous, we can assure you of that,” they said.

Submissions can be posted into the letterboxes of the Mountmellick Arts Centre or the library or posted to the library in O’Moore Street, Mountmellick or emailed to ahyland@laoiscoco.ie or library@laoiscoco.ie with ‘covid diary’ in the subject.

Include your name and address (optional) and age (for demographics). Please also indicate if you would like your identity removed.

See Yarn Bombing Mountmellick on Facebook.