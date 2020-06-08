Laois emergency heros are walking 1000km for suicide charity

Not content with answering emergencies during the Covid-19 pandemic as always, a Laois fire station crew are going a step further. Well many steps further.

Rathdowney Fire Crew are walking 1,000km during June to raise money for Pieta House, which provides counselling and support to people experiencing suicidal thoughts or self harming, and those bereaved by suicide.

The final push will be literally that, they will push a heavy water pump.

The team has already covered a total of 220km between them and the pot has reached over €600. Their goal is to raise €3,000.

"We are doing a 1000km walk/jog for the month of June and our final Km's will be done by doing a pump push, we created this page because we want to make a difference.We are inspired by the work of Pieta - Ending Suicide. Beginning Hope. and wanted to support them by raising money. The more people that know about Pieta, the greater their impact, so please also spread the word by sharing our page with your friends and family. Thank you in advance for your generosity, it means a lot! Ps give us a toot if you see us out and about to keep us moving and plz share"

Laois County Fire and Rescue Service and Laois Offaly Garda Síochána are spreading the word for them too.

Well done lads and ladies!

View the everydayhero fundraising page here.