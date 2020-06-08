Laois Men's Shed group gets busy cleaning their town

The members of a Laois Men's Shed have done a great job in cleaning up litter around the town, to help the local Tidy Towns group.

Mountmellick Men's Shed offered to help out once restrictions began to ease, and once they started, there was no stopping them.

The Tidy Towns have posted this lovely message of thanks with more photos.

"When Mountmellick Men's Shed - An Seid Cumann na BhFear Móinteach Mílic contacted us & said they wanted to help, they weren't joking. On Tuesday they collected 12 bags of rubbish in the Parish /Smiths field area. Thursday evening they did a clean up at the top of Ashgrove. Friday morning they did a general clean up on the Portarlington & Debbicott Road. Well done guys we truly appreciate your help. "