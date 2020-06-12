21st Birthday wishes to former Laois Rose entrant Chloe McEvoy

A groundbreaking Laois Rose contestant has celebrating a very special birthday this week.

Chloe McEvoy from The Heath became the very first Laois Rose contestant with Down Syndrome last year. Sponsored by her employer Lilly's Bar in Portlaoise, she gave a wonderful performance of Amazing Grace. WATCH her onstage at the Laois Rose selection night here.

This week there was more excitement when she celebrated her 21st birthday, on June 11 at home with parents Brian and Michelle and her siblings.

Chloe enjoyed a drive-by birthday surprise by her friends from Rehab Care and from Laois branch of Down Syndrome Ireland.

"Chloe was ecstatic to have had the drive by for her 21st birthday party, and sincerely thanks all the staff from Rehabcare for organising the Drive By for her," her mother Michelle said.

Chloe is also a prominent member of Down Syndrome Ireland "Laois Branch".

"Like all her friends, Chloe sorely misses their companionship since COVID-19 and the lockdown was introduced. This event has been a huge boost to Chloe and her friends in terms of their mental health and well-being by getting the chance to meet in this way," the chairman Michael Gorman said.

He said that the branch hopes to be able to organise a summer camp for their members in August in place of the postponed Summer Camp that was meant to take place in July, if conditions allow.

Below Chloe with her friend Eoin Gorman.

Jake Carter, winner of Dancing With The Stars sent Chloe a birthday message.

The Laois Rose Centre also sent big birthday wishes to Chloe.

"We want to wish a huge Happy Birthday to the fabulous Chloe who turns the big 2-1 today!!

Chloe brought so much to the selection last year when she entered in Laois and we loved having her on board!

Everyone knows by now that celebrating during quarantine means plans have to be changed and down-scaled, but we wish Chloe the best today and that she has a magical day with her close family and maybe even a few socially distanced visits from friends and family to mark this big day! ❤️ @michellemcevoy

Below: Rehab Care staff member Aideen presents a birthday cake to Chloe.

Happy 21st birthday Chloe!