New later date for Clean Up Laois week

The annual Clean Up Laois Week had to be postponed last April due to Covid-19 but Laois County Council has now confirmed a new date later in the year.

The annual event is hugely supported by individuals and community groups all around Laois eager to rid the countryside of illegally dumped waste big and small. The council hands out gloves, bags and litter pickers and organises all the gathered up waste to be collected for free.

Last April the project cleared 63 tonnes of waste from the roads, bogs and ditches of Laois, with 110 groups registering and 2,000 volunteers taking part.

This year it will not happen until September.

“We could run it after June 8 in line with the relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions but the growth is long now and it would be hard to see and collect waste,” a spokesperson for the council's environment section said.

They thank everyone who is cleaning up their local areas while adhering to restrictions.

Full details of the deferred week will be publicised later in the summer.