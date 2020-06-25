Frontline staff of Abbeyleix hospital raise thousands of euro for Laois Hospice

The staff of Abbeyleix hospital generously and courageously took on the challenge of raising vital funds for Laois Hospice and their efforts led them to reaching an incredible €11,537. Charities across the country have missed out on crucial fundraising events, so the hospital staff decided to rally together, to ease the burden on one such service.

Saturday, 20th June was the day they chose to carry out various fundraising events such as hair dying, hair shaving, waxing, 20km walk or cycle and a 24 hour fast. A Cuppa & Cake day was held in Manor Stone Garden Centre, in Ballacolla. At the Cuppa & Cake day a two-seater piece of garden furniture, donated by Manor Stone, was raffled. The total number raised for the combined events was an incredible €11,537.

Speaking at the Cuppa & Cake day, hospital staff member Margaret Hennessy said, “It is fantastic to see the generosity and kindness shown by the local people, it is not an easy time for anyone right now, so it really means a lot to see so many people donate so generously. Laois Hospice is a fantastic and cherished service, so we are delighted to be out here raising much needed funds for the great work they do.

The staff of Abbeyleix hospital were overwhelmed with the support shown for their fundraisers and want to extend a sincere thank you for the incredible support shown.