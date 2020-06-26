Disability play equipment on way for Portlaoise playground

Specialised play equipment and better access for children with disabilities will be installed in a Portlaoise playground this autumn.

The playground is beside Portlaoise Leisure Centre.

The equipment manufacture was put on hold by Covid-19, it was heard at the June meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District.

Cllr Noel Tuohy had tabled a motion asking for news on the plan.

"That Laois County Council give an update on the progress on the provisions of disability facilities in Portlaoise playground,” it read.

The written reply came from Anne Marie Maher, Sport & Leisure Officer.

Laois County Council has formulated a plan for the improvement works to increase accessibility at Portlaoise Leisure Centre Playground. These works will be carried out in the Autumn of 2020.

“Equipment has been ordered, however, due to Covid-19 the company manufacturing the equipment have only just re-opened which accounts for the delay in support,” Ms Maher reported.

Cllr Tuohy welcomed the update.

“This is brilliant news, I take it that we will have it in the autumn,” he said.

His colleagues also welcomed it.

“People with disabilities found Covid-19 very difficult,” said Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald.

Cllr Willie Aird was a bit more cautious about the promised timeline.

“There has been a lot of lip service about this. I look forward to when it happens,” he said.

Last November a previous motion by Cllr Touhy got the answer that money had been granted to improve accessibility in Portlaoise, Stradbally and Mountrath playgrounds.