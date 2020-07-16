Incredible progress to build house for family of injured Laois mother

Just a month since the Portarlington community was asked to help Build It For Andy, a house for the family of Laois mother Andrea Broughan is incredibly at roof level.

Rugby player Andrea (Andy) has suffered life changing injuries after two bouts of meningitis and requires constant hospital care. Read more here.

Her friends and family are building a small home for partner Adam and their two children Evan and Elena, in the garden of Adam's parents house.

The local support of materials, manpower and donations has been incredible, and just one month since the project launched and ground was broken, the house is built and roofed.

Local efforts include a call to run 5k and donate €5, a huge raffle, and masks sold in a local shop with proceeds to the fund.

Andy is on the Today Show with Sarah McInerney on RTÉ Radio 1 this Thursday morning July 16.

A Gofundme page has reached more than €11,000. See it here.

Below Andy's children Evan and Elena give high fives to thank everyone for their support.

See updates and fundraisers on the Facebook page Build it For Andy.