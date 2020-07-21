Two Laois women to chop off their hair for children's charities

Two Laois women are preparing to cut off their beautiful long hair for two children's charities.

Friends Amanda Lalor and Lindsey McFall from Portlaoise only recently lost their jobs, after the Mothercare shop in Portlaoise was closed completely after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Despite dealing with the shock of redundancy, they are planning an act of kindness they can do to help children most in need.

The women are asking for sponsorship for cutting off 17 to 20 inches of their hair, to raise money for the Kolbe Special School in Portlaoise, which cares for and teaches children with severe to profound disabilities.

As for their hair, extra long now thanks to the Covid-19 shutdown for hairdressers, it will be donated to the Little Princess Trust in the UK. The trust gives wigs to children who have lost their hair through cancer treatment and other conditions.

It is the second time that Lindsey will cut off her hair for the trust, but Amanda has never had her hair short.

"It's only hair and to know it will help kids in cancer treatment is a comforting thought. The last time I had my hair short I was a child. I think I'm doing a bit of a Britney, I turned 30 on the day I lost my job and now I'm cutting my hair. I actually started my job on my 18th birthday, it's crazy," she said.

At the start of the lockdown Amanda began an online course to retrain as a Special Needs Assistant, and they chose Kolbe for the good work they do.

"We wanted to pick somewhere local, it is an amazing place, I know they could do with the support, it will be put to good use," she said.

Lindsey was only back from maternity leave a month before Covid-19 hit followed by her job loss, with a little boy Ben aged one.

"I was just working up to my full time hours again. I don't know what to do next, but the silver lining is I would never have had all this time with Ben," she said.

They have launched a Gofundme account to take sponsorship. A week in it has just passed the first €1,000 with a target of €3,000.

"We are delighted with that and we hope by the time we do the live Facebook cut we will have reached the target," said Amanda.

The women are bravely offering the use of the scissors to the person who donates the most, but just in case they have hairdressers appointments the next day to fix any damage.

The chop will be done on Facebook live for all to watch while observing social distancing. It will be done straight after an online gig by The Crooked Jacks on their page, whose lead singer is Lindsey's fiancé David Fitzpatrick from The Swan.

See the Gofundme here 'Losing our Locks for Kolbe'.