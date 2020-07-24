Portlaoise estate to be taken on after 24 years

A Portlaoise housing estate where residents have long had problems with Dublin commuters parking up for the day and blocking paths, is to be finally taken in charge.

Millbrook Estate is near the train station and faces Fitzmaurice Place. It was built 24 years ago but was still not taken under Laois County Council's wing, with problems left like malfunctioned sewerage and water pipes

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley tabled what was her second motion of this year on the matter to the July meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District and was satisfied to get this reply.

“Laois County Council will advertise Millbrook for taking in charge before mid-August 2020. A Site Resolution Plan is under preparation and will be completed in conjunction with Irish Water to enable transfer of water services assets to Irish Water. Completion of the plan will run parallel to the Taking in Charge process. Covid-19 issues have prevented the completion of the plan over the past four months,” said Angela McEvoy, Senior Planner.

Cllr Dwane Stanley hopes this will resolve parking problems.

“I am delighted with the response. If it was taken in charge we could get in yellow lines to stop people parking,” she said.

The residents had a break from parking problems during the quiet Covid-19 restrictions she said.

“They are back to square one now. Residents are getting abuse when they ask people not to park or double park. They can't even get contractors in to work i n their homes because there is nowhere for them to park.

“There are also issues in heavy rain of sewage water flowing onto the road. The footpaths need to be done and a streetlight has wires exposed,” the councillor said.