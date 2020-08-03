HOT BUZZ: Laois gardai rescue bird of prey from motorway

Gardai in Laois rescued a young buzzard from a busy motorway this August bank holiday weekend.

Laois-Offaly gardai posted about the incident on Facebook:

"Some people are saying we are gone to the dogs lately but we are also for the birds too.

"Our colleagues in Portlaoise rescued this bird of prey from the M7 motorway this morning and brought it to MiNight Veterinary Hospital in Kildare for treatment."

The bird is a young buzzard and is now getting excellent treatment they reported.

The Gardaí have been praised for their work in online comments.

"Well done to the two Gardaí who helped this bird !! They both worked hard to get this bird to MiNight Vet !!" said vet student Eoin Barry.

Below: photo of the buzzard taken by Adrian O Dúinn in the veterinary hospital.