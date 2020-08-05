Date announced for Laois ladies chopping hair off for Kolbe School

The date has been announced to watch live online as two Portlaoise friends chop off their hair in aid of Kolbe Special School.

Friends Amanda Lalor and Lindsey McFall from Portlaoise are cutting off 17 to 20 inches of their long dark locks for the school.

Read their full story here.

Lindsey has confirmed they are going for the chop this Friday.

"It's this Friday August 7 at 7pm during The Crooked Jacks live Facebook gig in Lilly's bar behind closed doors," she said.

They set a target of €3,000 and are getting close.

"We are just over €400 short of our target for the Kolbe Special School," she said.

Their hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust in the UK. The trust gives wigs to children who have lost their hair through cancer treatment and other conditions.

See their Gofundme account here.