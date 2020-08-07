Free collection of hazardous household waste announced for Laois

A hazardous waste day has been announced for Laois householders only.

Laois County Council has confirmed the first of several planned free Household Hazardous Waste Collections this year.

The collection will take place at the Old Mart on the Timahoe Road, Portlaoise next Saturday August 15, from 10am to 3pm

"This service is for householders from Laois only – no commercial waste will be accepted," the council has said.

The collections are replacing the mattress and couch collections which ran very successfully in Laois for the past two summers, all aimed at averting items from being dumped in the countryside.

The list of products to be accepted will include: Adhesives, Aerosols Anti-freeze, Herbicides, Household Detergents, Medicinal waste (Human and Animals), Mixed fuels, oil (cooking and engine), Oil filters, Paints, Pesticides, Varnishes.

These items are normally accepted at civic amenity sites for a charge, including €2.50 for containers of unused paint.

The free collection is paid for by a government grant. The environment section received €55,750 this year for its anti dumping initiatives. They also intend to use it to install more CCTV cameras and clear waste in dumping hotspots.