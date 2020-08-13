Hazardous waste collection day in Laois hit by Covid restrictions

A free hazardous waste collection day in Laois has been cancelled by Laois County Council.

The collection was due to happen in Portlaoise this Saturday August 15 but is cancelled due to the new Covid-19 restrictions currently in place.

The council will take in hazardous waste including medicinal waste (human and animals) unfinished paint tins, oil filters, adhesives, oils, aerosols, anti-freeze, herbicides and pesticides, household detergents, mixed fuels, cooking and engine oil.

The usual charge for the waste at Kyletalesha is waived at the collection day, covered by a Government grant.

The good news is it will be rearranged for a later date.

The collection is for domestic users only, and only residents of Laois.