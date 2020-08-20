Joy as target reached in medical fundraiser to help Laois child

A Laois family is celebrating after a fundraiser to help their child get medical therapy hit its goal.

The Mannion family from Portlaoise have announced that the Jamie Wants to Walk has reached its goal of €50,000.

Hopes are now high that little Jamie who has developmental delays, can get intensive therapy in the Napa centre in Boston, USA.

Parents Siobhan and Declan have thanked everyone who helped over the past few months. Fundraisers were held far and wide including ones by Portlaoise Panthers basketball club and Trilogy Triathlon club and a big truck run in Portlaoise.

"We are so excited to announce that our fundraiser Jamie Wants to Walk has reached our fundraising goal. We would like to thank everyone who has supported us since we launched the campaign in October. A lot of work has gone into the campaign, however reaching our goal would not have been possible without you, the people who supported us. To everyone who donated either directly to us or supported an event, to everyone who ran and organised events, took part and attended events, shared our story and supported us in anyway we sincerely thank you. This would not have been possible without you.

"Registration for the NAPA center opens in September and we are thrilled that we can register Jamie for his intensive therapy, we will have to think carefully about dates and hope that it will be safe to travel at the time. In the meantime we are lucky to have the support of the Napa Center on a satellite basis and we will continue to work through all of Jamie’s programmes to give him the best chance at walking.

"We were due to travel to the Brain Plasticity centre in April, which has been postponed, we will continue to monitor the situation in that state as assess what we will do moving forward. Our focus at the moment is continue to work on Jamie’s physical skills and the neuroplasticity programme that we have with the information we have at our disposal.

"We are acutely aware that this would not be possible without your support and we would like you to know that with that you have given a chance to a beautiful little boy to improve his independence. We are also aware that a lot of work is necessary to help Jamie gain that independence and we need as much support as possible," the family say.

Follow Jamie's progress on instagram @jamiewantstowalk or on the Facebook page here.