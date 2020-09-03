Third time lucky? New start date for Laois GAA club's Drive-in Bingo

Third time might be the charm for twice cancelled Drive-In Bingo fundraisers by a Laois GAA club.

Drive In Bingo is taking off all over Ireland as a safe way of playing during the Covid-19 pandemic, with players parking in their cars to play.

Breda McDonald is the organiser in Killeshin GAA Club near Carlow town.

“The reason we are doing it is because of the year that’s in it and we need income to survive like most clubs. We are the first in the area to do it and we think it will be a big success,” she told the Leinster Express.

"We will be adhering to all Covid Guidelines on the day but promise Sunday afternoons that will bring craic and big prize money to a lucky few," the club says.

The club had planned four Sundays of the fun socially distanced bingo in the grounds, two in August and two in September.

However due to necessary Covid-19 restrictions, the August dates had to be cancelled.

Now the club is hopeful that their final two dates can bring in the funds they need to keep their club going at this difficult time for everyone.

They are planned for Sunday September 13 and Sunday September 27 at 3pm. They will be giving away €3,000 worth of cash prizes on the day.