New date for Laois households to dump hazardous waste for free

Laois households can dispose of old paint, weedkiller and other toxic waste, free of charge at a one-off collection day this weekend.

Laois County Council has just announced the new date for their Hazardous Waste Collection, strictly for Laois households, not for agriculture, businesses, or anyone outside the county. The date had been cancelled due to Covid restrictions in Laois.

it will now take place at the Old Mart, Timahoe Road, Portlaoise this Saturday September 19 from 10am to 3pm.

They will be accepting:

Adhesives

Aerosols

Anti-freeze

Herbicides

Household Detergents

Medicinal waste (Human and Animals)

Mixed fuels, oil (cooking and engine)

Oil filters

Paints

Pesticides

Varnishes