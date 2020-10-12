Laois charity shop has perfect gift for Halloween trick or treaters

Halloween is going to be a tough one this year as the idea of sending our kids out to push doorbells and accept sweets from the hands of neighbours is truly scary as it would be the opposite of Covid-19 guidelines.

However a Portlaoise charity shop has come up with a lovely idea to make little trick or treaters smile whilst keeping everyone safe at home.

The volunteers at St Vincent de Paul shop at No.1 Dublin Road had made Halloween treat boxes, packed with tasty treats, little toys, tricks and stickers.

They are on sale for €5 each and the bonus is you get to feel good knowing all their profits go to help local people in need.

See what's inside below...

"We are so excited to Launch our new Halloween packages available from Monday Exclusively in Vincent's Portlaoise.

These boxes are packed with lots of tricks and treats for all those who want to celebrate Halloween without having to leave their home this year, all while helping support your local St.Vincent De Paul," the shop says.

Contents may include:

Light up Halloween Rings, Glow in the dark Bouncy Balls, Scary Stickers, Temporary Transfer Tattoos, Packets of crayons, Halloween stampers, Halloween themed Games and Tricks, Chocolates, Taytos, Lollipops & Jellies, Bubbles, Snap Bracelets. Not suitable for Children Under 3 years.