ALERT: Major supermarket chain withdraws popular health food snacks over allergy concerns

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for a batch of protein balls because the ingredients are not labelled in English.

The notice is for a batch of three varieties of Alesto Raw Kulki Daktylowe (Protein Balls) sold in Lidl stores across the country.

The implicated batch contains peanuts, cashews, milk or sulphur dioxide, which makes the batch unsafe for consumers who are allergic or intolerant to those ingredients.

Picture: Alesto Raw Kulki Daktylowe (Protein Balls) sold in Lidl

"Lidl Ireland is recalling a batch of three varieties of its Alesto Raw Kulki Daktylowe (Protein Balls), because the ingredients are not labelled in English," reads a notice published on the FSAI website.

"The implicated batch contains peanuts, cashews, milk or sulphur dioxide as listed in the table below. This may make the batch unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of peanuts, cashews, milk or sulphur dioxide

The implicated products have the following best-before dates and batch code listed below: