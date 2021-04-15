Mountmellick flood relief scheme - Laois Sinn Féin TD urges public to give views

The first plans for flood defences in Mountmellick, Laois are to be unveiled this weekend, and the public is being urged to give their opinions.

Local Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley is encouraging people in the Mountmellick area to participate in the online public consultation on the Mountmellick flood relief scheme which opens from 6pm on Friday April 16 until May 3.

Deputy Stanley said:

“I attended a meeting with Laois County Council today on the matter of the Mountmellick flood relief scheme and I feel it is important that local people have the opportunity to input relevant information that they may have based on previous flood events.

"This scheme has to be got right to ensure we never again witness awful flooding similar to 2017 when over 80 properties were flooded.

"A number of options have been outlined and it is important that the most effective one is selected. I believe this to be option 2 (b) which involves permanent embankments and flood walls and barriers upstream. This option would protect between 80 and 100 households.

"I raised the issue of insurance cover for householders, as problems have arisen in other parts of the country where flood barriers were demountable. So, I am strongly advocating permanent structures to ensure that people are able to get cover once the scheme has been constructed.

"I have questioned the timelines for the scheme and Laois County Council is committed to starting construction work starting in late 2023, with the contract works being completed within a 15-month period. The council has given a commitment to move through the 5 stages of the process as quickly as possible.

I am encouraging local residents to avail of this opportunity to solve this problem once and for all.”

The plans can be viewed on the special website www.mountmellickfrs.ie

Or by post to Mountmellick Flood Relief Scheme Project Office c/o JBA Consulting, Unit 24, Grove Island, Corbally, Limerick, or by phone 061 345463