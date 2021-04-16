Final figure in for Portlaoise Daffodil Day 2021 cancer fundraiser

Fresh daffodils found great homes in Portlaoise this Spring in aid of cancer support.

The Portlaoise Daffodil Day committee this year had to hold their fundraising day for the Irish Cancer Society online, thanks to Covid-19 .

However their 'Put a Spring in Your Step' campaign was a huge success, as volunteer Cathy Fennelly has confirmed to the Leinster Express.

"I am happy to report the the goal we set for Portlaoise Daffodil Day fundraising on Just Giving of €5,000 was exceeded. Please share our thanks to all of the donors. There was participation in the Put a Spring in Your Step campaign and the Daffodil Doorstep Drop was a big success.

"People ordered a bunch of daffodils to be delivered to the door, either for themselves or someone else and it was a nice spring lift-up to the spirits.

"Local businesses also supported the drive, with News Express selling fresh daffodil bunches and Kelly Lou Cakes donated €700 from cupcakes sold on the weekend of Daffodil Day. They also had a pin box in the shop and other businesses in town did this as well," Cathy confirmed.