Laois Gardaí are asking everyone to Go Purple this Friday

Laois Offaly Gardaí are asking everyone to support a special day this Friday April 23 against Domestic Violence.

With Laois and Offaly Domestic Violence Support Services, they want everyone to Go Purple.

You could wear purple, bake purple, paint purple, and donate to the services, that are needed more than ever since the pandemic to protect and support women and children living with or trying to escape domestic abuse.

"Go Purple Day is the first ever national day of fundraising and awareness for local domestic violence services, including Laois Domestic Abuse Service and Offaly Domestic Violence Support Services which provide services to women and children affected by Domestic Violence.

"On the 23rd Laois Offaly Gardai are going Purple. We are calling out to the People, businesses, public buildings and schools in Laois & Offaly to wear purple, bake purple, grow purple, paint purple, whatever they like to show their support and fundraise for their local domestic violence service," the Gardaí say.

23rd April 2021 is designated as Go Purple Day, a national day of fundraising and awareness for local domestic violence...

Share your images on Laois Domestic Abuse Service and ODVSS facebook pages or Garda Síochána Laois Offaly facebook page

Go Purple Day is this coming Friday. You can support women and children experiencing domestic violence in our local...

Donate to help the Laois centre on their GoPurple Gofundme page here.

See Laois Domestic Abuse Service website here for information and how to help them. The website has a 'delete history' button to protect your search from others.