Laois triathlon club launch 100k fundraiser for Carers and Portlaoise school

Laois triathlon club is asking the nation to show ‘We Care’ this June and raise money for carers nationwide.

Trilogy Triathlon Club plan to host a virtual 100km in June fundraiser, in conjunction with Pop Up Races and Eventmaster.

The ‘We Care’ campaign’s premise is simple; run, walk, jog or cycle 100km in the month of June.

Inclusive for all abilities, it can be completed as an individual, a couple, with friends or a family adding up their 5kms to reach the target.

Trilogy club chairman is Niall Kavanagh.

“In January it felt like society was stuck in an endless lockdown, so the club decided to bring some hope back to its members and embrace the sense of community that had felt somewhat absent over these difficult months.

"Trilogy is a small club with an ethos of inclusion, within the parameters of the sport. We have a 50/50 split of male and female members. We want this virtual challenge to be for everyone," Niall said.

In June last year the club raised €7,500 for the Jamie Wants to Walk Campaign in just a few weeks. This year they hope to take the ‘We Care’ campaign to a new level.

The funds raised will be split between the national support group Family Carers Ireland, and the ASD unit in Portlaoise Educate Together NS.

"The club want to acknowledge the hard work family carers have provided to loved ones and family members during the pandemic. We ask you to step up to our challenge and show these wonderful people that we are all grateful for the enormous contribution they give to our society.

"The Family Carers Ireland tag line is ‘No one should have to care alone’. This was not always the case during the toughest times during the pandemic. Now is the time to thank them and let them know we care," Niall said.

Trilogy's second benefactor is the Le Chéile ASD classes in Portlaoise Educate Together NS, where many parents are also family carers.

The purpose built Le Chéile unit opened in 2018 and has 12 children and six staff. It needs funds for furniture, safety padding, multi-sensory equipment and physical education resources.



Sign up to We Care by going to www.popupraces.ie or visit their Facebook page and register for €15. Registration opens next Thursday April 29.

The club has also welcomed a generous sponsorship from Laois Sports Partnership to create special technical t-shirts for the event. The optional purchase is an extra €10 at checkout. The club emphasise that all donations will be going to the national and local beneficiaries.



Pam Grogan is PRO for Trilogy.

“We are super excited as a club to launch our campaign. Covid has hit everyone hard, including the sporting community. We feel this way we are getting our club members and the wider community healthy and active and also generating huge awareness around the vital roles that family carers provide for our society,” she said.

Trilogy invite you in June to send photos to their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages and create a heart with your hands and use the hashtag #wecare. They want to celebrate the progress everyone is making on their 100k journey. All information regarding the event can be found through Laois Sports Partnership, Pop Up Races, Family Carers Ireland, Portlaoise Educate Together NS and Trilogy Triathlon Club social media and website pages.

Family Carers Ireland is the national charity supporting the 500,000 family carers across the country who care for loved ones such as children or adults with physical or intellectual disabilities, frail older people, those with palliative care needs, or those living with chronic illnesses, mental ill-health or addiction. Family Carers Ireland provide essential services such as support groups, education and training, respite in the home and counselling services.