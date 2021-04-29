Broken pillars at Portlaoise cemetery 'looking dreadful'

The damaged entrance pillars at St Peter & Paul’s cemetery in Portlaoise look “dreadful” says a local councillor.

Cllr Noel Tuohy has asked Laois County Council to fix the four pillars.

“These are ten foot tall pillars with unusual capping at the main gate. They are looking dreadful. One is broken, it does look bad. It is the first view of the cemetery. Out of respect we should get this done as soon as we can,” he said.

Cllr Tuohy who is also a member of the cemetery committee tabled a motion to the Portlaoise Municipal District’s April meeting requesting the repairs of the council owned cemetery.

Local engineer Tadgh Madden agreed to inspect the pillars for repairs.

