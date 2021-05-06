Money to fix 'deathtrap' crossroads in Laois village

A €30,000 grant to improve safety at a dangerous rural Laois crossroads has been welcomed this week.

Castletown crossroads was described as “a deathtrap for many years” by Cllr Padraig Fleming.

“It will bring a lot of peace to people,” he said.

However Cllr Fleming said his area is not getting enough money for road safety.

“I ask that you focus on Graiguecullen, Newtown, The Swan and Ballylinan, we are not getting enough money coming to those areas,” he said.

The €30k is for the crossroads of two local roads, L3978 and L7980. It is part of a €220,000 grant for 2021 road safety improvement works for Laois regional and local roads, announced recently.