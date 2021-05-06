Abbeyleix cemetery trees 'dangerous' says Laois councillor

There are “very dangerous” overhanging trees in an Abbeyleix cemetery, and a local councillor says that Laois County Council is responsible to cut them.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly has formally requested the local authority to “include the low part of the cemetery at the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix as a Council cemetery as this was always in Council charge up to five years ago".

He is asking them to maintain paths and trees.

“The top two sections are parish owned. The bottom is by the council.Trees are hanging over, it is very dangerous. We always got a grant for €300 or €500 and for some reason that has stopped. I ask that the council address the paths and trees in future,” Cllr Fennelly said.

The council’s community section is to meet him on site to consider his request.