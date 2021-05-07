Laois village approved for playground after twenty years of work

Borris-in-Ossory is one of the last villages in Laois still without a playground but it is a giant step closer after planning permission was approved recently.

The motorway bypassed village in west Laois has nearly 1,000 residents and a primary school but no playground.

Plans for the playground, a multipurpose sports court, an open space and a carpark were approved this week by Laois councillors, although Government money still needs to be sourced to build it.

Cllr Conor Bergin from the village says it must be the last one in Laois without a playground.

“This represents over 20 years of work by the community, including the late Jack Fahy, Rhoda Brogan, Canice Sheeran and Richard Bergin. We will have the site for a period as long as we need it. We must be the last village in Laois left without a playground. The next step is to avail of funding. I am on the committee and they have been working tirelessly. We all realise the importance now of amenities within 5km. This will grow the village.

Cllr John King had proposed the approval of the Part 8 planning process.

“A lot of community work and fundraising has been done over the years. This is part of the convent site, attached to the church. The council has done tremendous work with the playground in Rathdowney and I look forward to having this one in Borris-in-Ossory,” he said.

Cllr James Kelly asked for disability equipment.

“I know this has been 20 years in the making and is much needed. I recognise the hard work by the committee, we have all been fighting very hard for this. It is important we know the timeline. It is very important that the equipment is for all abilities,” he said.

Ballyroan should be next to get a playground says Cllr John Joe Fennelly, who congratulated the community on their success.

Laois County Council is developing the playground in association with Borris-in-Ossory Community Association. The plan includes seating and lighting, and a new entrance. The council says it may be built in stages. The plan was on public view during February online, but no submissions were received.

Laois has 19 public playgrounds at present. The nearest one to Borris-in-Ossory is in Mountrath, 14 km away (pictured).