Government broadband arriving to some isolated Laois areas this year

The rollout of the long awaited national broadband network has begun for Laois, and it promises to give rural isolated premises better broadband than that in towns.

Two areas on the border of Laois are now seeing fibre cables being installed for a 500mb speedy service.

However it will be six years before all of rural Laois and Ireland are connected to the Government's heavily subsidised high speed internet service.

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) gave Laois County Council their latest update this Monday May 10, and the locations and dates for where is first in Laois to get connected.

Covid-19 put a delay on works, Pat O'Toole told councillors in a special meeting.

"We are in year two, Covid did cause us some problems but we are confident that we will recover that time and we hope to reel it in more," he said.

The first areas being connected in Laois by the end of this year, are the rural areas nearest new data hubs in neighbouring Carlow and Kilkenny.

This includes areas like Graiguecullen, Tolerton, Monavea, Rossmore, Bilbao and Johnstown.

NBI's contract is to bring broadband to the door of every single rural premises that commercial companies decided were not viable for connections. That includes farms, businesses and homes.

Next in line for Laois will be the Portlaoise area, radiating out as far north to Mountmellick and south to Abbeyleix. Along with the Roscrea hub which will stretch into west Laois areas, they are expected to be installed by April 2022.

There are 12,510 premises in Laois that have no high speed broadband, 31% of premises in the county, NBI say.

To tide areas over till they are connected, NBI have free broadband hubs in five Laois, in Donaghmore, Emo, Vicarstown, Rossmore and shortly Shanganamore in east Laois.

They are also supplying 16 rural Laois primary schools with high speed broadband, with three already live.

Anyone can now log on to www.NBI.ie and put in their eircode to see if they are in the 'intervention zone' and when they can expect to be connnected.

The broadband infrastructure will cost each premises €100 for a connection fee to their doors, and after that they will pay their chosen commercial provider monthly for the service, estimated to cost €50 to €60.